Budget 2024: Govt to launch housing scheme for middle-class citizens

Bengaluru: The government will launch a housing scheme for people living in rented homes as well as for those living in slums or unauthorized colonies to buy or build their own houses, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the interim Union Budget for 2024-25.

The announcement on Thursday is in line with the government’s larger ‘Housing for All’ mission, which includes the ongoing Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Rural or Grameen schemes.

Sitharaman said 30 million houses have been built under the PMAY-Rural scheme. Another 20 million houses will be taken up over the next five years to meet the housing demand arising from the increase in the number of families, she said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With a focus on urban and affordable housing, the allocation in the Union Budget 2023 for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme was increased by 66% to ₹79,000 crore for FY24.

Of this, ₹25,103 crore has been allocated to PMAY-Urban to expedite the ‘Housing for All’ mission, and the remaining was for the PMAY-Rural scheme.

