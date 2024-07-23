Budget 2024: Month after PM Modi’s visit, Centre to promote Nalanda for tourism

  • Budget 2024: Apart from promoting Nalanda in Bihar as a tourist destination, the government will also provide assistance to Odisha for its development for tourism, Nirmala Sitharaman announced

Updated23 Jul 2024, 01:03 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ruins of Nalanda University at Rajgir, Bihar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ruins of Nalanda University at Rajgir, Bihar

Budget 2024: The Central government will be promoting Nalanda including Nalanda-Rajgir corridor in Bihar as a tourist destination, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday, July 23, during the presentation of Budget 2024. She said, “Our government will support the development of Nalanda as a tourist destination besides reviving Nalanda University to its glorious stature.”

Presenting her seventh straight Budget for 2024-25, Nirmala Sitharaman also proposed to support development of corridors at Vishnupad Temple and Mahabodhi Temple in line with Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Catch Union Budget 2024 highlights here

The announcement has come a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the ruins of Nalanda in Bihar.

“Tourism has always been a part of our civilization. Our efforts in positioning India as a global tourist destination will also create jobs, stimulate investments and unlock economic opportunities for other sectors,” Nirmala Sitharaman said. The finance minister announced comprehensive development of Vishnupad Temple Corridor and Mahabodhi Temple Corridor – they will be modelled on the successful Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor, to transform them into world class pilgrim and tourist destinations," the finance minister said.

Underlining the significance religious significance Rajgir in Bihar hold for Hindus, Buddhists and Jains, Nirmala Sitharaman said a comprehensive development initiative for Rajgir will be undertaken.

“Rajgir holds immense religious significance for Hindus, Buddhists and Jains. The 20th Tirthankara Munisuvrata temple in the Jain Temple complex is ancient. The Saptharishi or the 7 hotsprings form a warm water Brahmakund that is sacred,” the finance minister said.

Speaking of “Odisha's scenic beauty, temples, monuments, craftsmanship, wildlife sanctuaries, natural landscapes and pristine beaches”, Nirmala Sitharaman said the state will be developed into a tourism destination. “Our government will provide assistance in development of Odisha as well,” she said.

Last month during a visit to Bihar, PM Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Nalanda University close to the site of the ruins of Nalanda. “Nalanda is the proclamation of this truth that books may burn in the flames of fire, but the flames of fire cannot destroy knowledge. Nalanda is an identity, respect, and pride,” Narendra Modi had said. 

First Published:23 Jul 2024, 01:03 PM IST
