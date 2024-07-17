Green revolution 2.0: Why India needs an integrated energy policy
Summary
- India's energy sector needs a dynamic, integrated approach to balance low-carbon transition with growth and energy security. This involves diversifying the energy mix, enhancing policies, and leveraging technology and global engagements for affordable, reliable energy.
Over the last decade, the Indian energy sector has carefully navigated the throes of climate change concerns and the contentious issue of political economy imperatives while not losing sight of the need to cater to the energy demand required to become a developed country by 2047.