Green revolution 2.0: Why India needs an integrated energy policy

These are some of the reasons why the government is committed to increasing the use of natural gas from the current primary energy levels of 7% to 15% by 2030. The challenges in this pursuit are significant and require policy interventions at various levels. In the case of city gas distribution (CGD), a key hurdle lies at the municipal level, where the cost of access to lay pipeline is exorbitant thanks to municipal levies. Secondly, to improve the viability of gas vis a vis coal in electricity, regulatory reforms are required to bring forth the real cost of electricity that consumers ought to pay. For example, the coal supplies to power do not reflect the cost of environmental rehabilitation and repurposing of ‘End-of-Life’ mines and are sold at prices fixed in 2018.