Business News/ Budget / Budget 2024 earmarks 90,958 crore for health sector

Budget 2024 earmarks ₹90,958 crore for health sector

Priyanka Sharma

  • The union finance minister announced full exemption of customs duty on three key cancer drugs with an aim to provide relief to cancer patient Ayushman Bharat

The government has allocated 87,656.90 crore to the health and family welfare department. Image: Pixabay

New Delhi: The Union Budget 2024-25 has allocated 90,958.63 crore to for the country's healthcare sector.

The government has allocated 87,656.90 crore to the health and family welfare department and 3,301.73 to the health research department, as per the Budget presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday.

The Centre’s flagship scheme, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), has got an allocation of 7,300 crore as compared with the previous allocation of 6800 crore.

However, there is no increase in budget allocation for the National Digital Health Mission, popularly known as Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), as the budget allocation remains the same at 200 crores.

The government has allocated 36,000 crore to the National Health Mission (NHM). The budget allocation for the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has been raised from 2295.12 crore to 2,732.13 crore.

The budget allocation for the National Tele Mental Health Programme has been increased from 65 crore to 90 crore.

The union budget has allocated 18,013.62 crore for autonomous bodies. However, for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, the budget allocation has been increased from 4,278 crore to 4,523 crore.

Also Read: Allow tax deduction for health insurance in the new regime, says ICAI chief

Additionally, the union finance minister announced full exemption of customs duty on three key cancer drugs to provide relief to cancer patients. The budget also announced cut in customs duty on components of Xray tubes and digital detectors.

"The significant boost in fund allocation for health, including AYUSH, underscores the government's commitment to health promotion, disease elimination and strengthening public healthcare services," said Roderico H. Ofrin - WHO Representative to India.

“Additionally, Customs duty exemptions on three cancer treatment drugs demonstrates a focused effort to make life-saving treatments more affordable and accessible. These actions are commendable steps towards health for all."

Amrita Benipal has contributed to this story.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Sharma is a health journalist with over 10 years of field reporting experience. She covers healthcare and pharmaceuticals for the publication. Prior to joining Mint, she worked with the National Health Authority (NHA) as a lead consultant. She has specialisation in public health in epidemiology from Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI). She has also worked with The Pioneer, India Today and ANI.
