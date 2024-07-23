Budget 2024: How does the newly launched NPS Vatsalya scheme benefit minors?

NPS Vatsalya, announced in the 2024 Union Budget, enables parents and guardians to initiate pension planning for their minor children.

Abeer Ray
Published23 Jul 2024, 04:50 PM IST
Union Budget 2024 introduces the NPS Vatsalya scheme to help parents secure their minors' financial future.
Union Budget 2024 introduces the NPS Vatsalya scheme to help parents secure their minors’ financial future.

During her Union Budget 2024-25 address, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced a new scheme called NPS Vatsalya under the National Pension Scheme (NPS) for minors. The scheme enables parents and guardians to initiate pension planning for their children by making contributions that accumulate until the child reaches 18 years old. At that juncture, the accrued amount will be transferred to the standard NPS already established.

While unveiling the new plan that would ensure long-term financial security for children, the Finance Minister said, “On attaining the age of majority, the plan can be converted seamlessly into a non-NPS plan.”

Also Read | Rising EPFO, NPS subscribers point to spike in jobs: Report

What is NPS Vatsalya?

NPS Vatsalya offers families a systematic approach to ensure the future financial security of their children. By participating in this scheme, parents can lay a solid foundation for their children’s financial needs as they move into adulthood. This new scheme operates similarly to the NPS, which is widely regarded as a valuable tool for securing financial stability in retirement.

Those who are new to investing and seek to secure their financial future should understand how NPS promotes consistent contributions throughout one’s career, cultivating a saving habit and building a retirement corpus. Unlike conventional pension plans, NPS allocates your contributions into market-linked instruments such as stocks and bonds. This strategy offers the potential for higher returns compared to fixed-income options, facilitating substantial growth of your retirement savings.

Benefiting from the NPS scheme for minors

Crucially, the scheme offers flexibility. You have the freedom to select your investment mix and modify it as per changes in your risk tolerance or financial objectives. Moreover, it is portable, allowing you to change jobs without any impact on your NPS account.

The names of the top NPS pension schemes detailed on the NPS site include

  • SBI Pension Funds
  • LIC Pension Fund
  • UTI Retirement Solutions
  • HDFC Pension Management Company
  • ICICI Prudential Pension Fund Management
  • Kotak Mahindra Pension Fund
  • Aditya Birla Sunlife Pension Management
  • Tata Pension Management
  • Max Life Pension Fund Management
  • Axis Pension Fund Management

The following table illustrates how parents investing on behalf of their minor children can make use of this new scheme to not only invest on their children’s behalf but also to inculcate in their wards the importance of starting to invest early in life.

Also Read | Why are corporate employees opting for NPS for wealth generation?

Assuming that your child is three years old. Investing in this scheme on your child’s behalf till he or she turns 18 years old will yield

Name of the pension scheme 

10-year returns 

(in %)

Monthly SIP 

(in Rs)

Invested amount

(in Rs)

Estimated value

(in Rs) 

Total value of returns 

(in Rs)

 

UTI Pension Fund

14.28

10,000

18,00,000

45,00,518

63,00,518

HDFC Pension Management Company

 

14.15

10,000

18,00,000

44,19,993

62,19,993

Kotak Mahindra Pension Fund 

 

14.00

10,000

18,00,000

43,28,538

61,28,538

ICICI Prudential Pension Fund Management 

 

13.97

10,000

18,00,000

43,10,432

61,10,432

SBI Pension Funds

 

13.25

10,000

18,00,000

38,93,772

56,93,772

LIC Pension Fund 

 

13.02

10,000

18,00,000

37,67,629

55,67,629

Source: National Pension Scheme 

The Central Government introduced NPS to provide individuals with a pension income to support their retirement needs. Once your child reaches 18 years old, they can manage the NPS Vatsalya scheme like a standard NPS account. This scheme, acclaimed as one of the finest retirement options, guarantees financial security for your child in their retirement years. It allows them to withdraw a portion of the accumulated corpus as a lump sum and receive the rest as regular pension payments, ensuring a steady income stream.

The introduction of NPS Vatsalya expands the NPS to cover minors, providing families with a fresh avenue to plan for their children’s financial security and ensuring a seamless transition into adult pension plans.

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Jul 2024, 04:50 PM IST
HomeBudgetBudget 2024: How does the newly launched NPS Vatsalya scheme benefit minors?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    301.50
    03:56 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -11.1 (-3.55%)

    Tata Steel

    160.05
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.19%)

    Tata Power

    416.35
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -7.9 (-1.86%)

    NTPC

    382.35
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    8.8 (2.36%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    85.30
    03:59 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    7.2 (9.22%)

    Asahi India Glass

    699.50
    03:29 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    55.15 (8.56%)

    CE Info Systems

    2,455.50
    03:59 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    193.45 (8.55%)

    Borosil Renewables

    518.25
    03:49 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    39.35 (8.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,195.00-315.00
      Chennai
      75,122.00-535.00
      Delhi
      75,048.00-169.00
      Kolkata
      75,561.00417.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Budget

      More From Popular in Budget
      Calculate Tax
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue