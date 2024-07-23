Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Budget / Budget 2024: How to calculate income tax based on the new tax regime?

Budget 2024: How to calculate income tax based on the new tax regime?

MintGenie Team , Written By Vimal Chander Joshi

Budget 2024: Salaried taxpayers stand to gain up to 17,500 on income above 15 lakh. This saving is accumulation of saving across income slabs and additional standard deduction, thus adding to total savings.

Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also simplified the capital gains taxation by introducing flat rate of 20 percent on short term capital gain

Union Finance and Corporate Affairs minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Budget 2024 on Tuesday where not only she revised the income tax rates in the new tax regime (NTR) but also raised the standard deduction at the same time to 75,000 from current 50,000.

These are the revised tax rates in the New Tax Regime

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply
0-3 lakhNil
3-7 lakh5%
7-10 lakh10%
10-12 lakh15%
12-1520%
Above 15 lakh: 30 percent

Overall, salaried taxpayers stand to gain up to 17,500 on income above 15 lakh. This saving is accumulation of savings across income slabs and additional standard deduction, thus adding to total savings.

“Further, I propose to increase monetary limits for filing appeals related to direct taxes, excise and service tax in the Tax Tribunals, High Courts and Supreme Court to 60 lakh, 2 crore and 5 crore respectively," she said.

Simplified capital gains

FM also simplified the capital gains taxation by introducing a flat rate of 20 percent on short term capital gain while on all other financial assets and non-financial assets continuing to attract the applicable tax rate.

“Long term gains on all financial and non-financial assets, on the other hand, will attract a tax rate of 12.5 per cent. For the benefit of the lower and middle-income classes, I propose to increase the limit of exemption of capital gains on certain financial assets to 1.25 lakh per year," she said.

If you want to calculate your income tax, check the calculator here.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Calculate Tax
Catch all the Budget News , Business News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.