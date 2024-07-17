Budget
How to pack for the journey to 2047
Montek Singh Ahluwalia 8 min read 17 Jul 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- The transition to a Viksit Bharat will extend over the next two decades, and the list of reforms needed to achieve the objective is bound to be long. The Budget can send critical signals
With the new government in place, attention will naturally shift to how it proposes to deliver on the promise of achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047. The vision has gone down well as an aspirational objective. Since the transition will extend over two decades, the list of reforms needed is bound to be long, covering both the economy and also society. Today’s Mint presents several articles that identify some of the areas where changes are needed. Each will involve a combination of policies and programmes, and the details can only evolve over time.
