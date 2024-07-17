Much of the action needed is in areas which are outside the budget. In my view, we need to (a) reduce our customs duties, which are much higher than in other developing countries and have actually increased since 2017; (b) sign free-trade agreements with major economies that would give us access to their markets, and for this we may have to accept alignment of standards on many non-tariff issues; (c) introduce greater flexibility in labour laws that will make manufacturing more competitive; (d) manage the currency in a way that avoids an appreciation in the real exchange rate, and finally (e) undertake a major effort at skill development to produce a more skilled labour force in the short run.