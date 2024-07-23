Budget 2024: Implications for the financial services sector and capital markets
Summary
- As part of the budget's tax overhaul, a notable adjustment is the increase in the STCG tax rate to 20% from the previous 15%, applicable to all financial assets. Additionally, the LTCG tax has been raised to 12.5% from 10%, although profits up to ₹1.25 lakh per year remain exempt.
The Union Budget 2024 marks a pivotal moment in India's economic journey, introducing a sweeping array of initiatives aimed at invigorating growth and transforming the financial landscape. These measures are poised to impact the financial services sector and capital markets, driven by increase in capital expenditure, significant tax reforms, and enhanced support for crucial sectors.