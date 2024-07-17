Budget
India’s path to global leadership lies in mastering technologies of the future
Bhavish Aggarwal 5 min read 17 Jul 2024, 07:00 PM IST
Summary
- To drive India’s growth and competitiveness, we must prioritize AI and new energy as foundational technologies that can revolutionize our entire economy
This is part of a special series of articles by the country's foremost voices, ahead of Union Budget 2024, aiming to draw attention to the critical reforms that can help India in its journey to become a developed nation by 2047.
