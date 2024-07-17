Also read | Amitabh Kant: A place on the global technology map

India’s path to global leadership lies in mastering these technologies of the future. Our journey isn’t about catching up; it’s about leapfrogging our competitors to become pioneers in AI and new energy paradigms. This is our moment to transform India into the world’s most technologically advanced economy, creating hundreds of millions of future-ready jobs. To realize this vision, we need a unified effort from all stakeholders in our society. Just as every Indian played a part in our struggle for independence, every citizen now has a role in building our technological future.