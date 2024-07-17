A fine balance: From justice to cost, the many competing objectives of energy

Electricity is a major enabler of economic and social development. India’s per capita consumption is only a little over a third of the world average and, hence, as we seek strive to become a developed country by 2047, managing our electricity needs is a key challenge, especially given the climate imperatives. Decarbonization efforts will require even more electricity as we shift transportation and industry away from fossil fuels. The issue becomes not just about quantity but also quality—what are the right fuels and regulatory frameworks under which a just and viable transition is undertaken?