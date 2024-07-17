Three steps to net-zero: Legislation, emissions trading, capital mobilization
Summary
- The government has announced a ‘net zero’ by 2070 target, and several important policy initiatives have been taken to achieve this goal, especially through strong supply-related policy interventions
Climate change has expressed itself in visibly powerful and quite traumatic ways, from floods to droughts. The economic upheaval that it portends is deeply concerning. Agricultural yields could drop or become more erratic leading to sustained food inflation. Monsoon-linked and coastal flooding could become more severe. In addition, our high-carbon exports could face high import tariffs. Thus, it is imperative for us to accelerate our green future.