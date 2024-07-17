In my 2021 Bill, I proposed that we establish a National Climate Change Commission (NCCC) to provide independent, expert advice to the government on setting net-zero targets, adapting to the effects of climate change, and to monitor the government’s progress towards these goals. The commission would propose annual emissions budgets for economic sectors and provide greater predictability for those impacted by giving advance information on the emissions reductions required of them. The NCCC would also undertake risk assessments so enable appropriate early action. Finally, the commission would prepare a National Adaptation Plan to engage and inform the public of the government’s policy responses to climate change and the indicators that would enable regular monitoring of the outcomes.