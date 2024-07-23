Budget 2024: Kangana Ranaut reacts, says ‘We are very…’

Bollywood actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Union Budget 2024-25 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday.

Kangana said that she was very happy with the budget.

"Relief fund has been promised for Himachal Pradesh. We are very happy with the budget," said Kangana in her response.

Kangana represents Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh.

In the budget, Sitharaman said that the government will provide assistance for Himachal which has suffered losses due to floods.

“Himachal Pradesh suffered extensive losses due to floods last year. Our government will provide assistance to the state for reconstruction and rehabilitation through multilateral development assistance,” said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

In her budget speech, Sitharaman said that the government is determined to ensure that all Indians, regardless of religion, caste, gender and age, make substantial progress in realising their life goals and aspirations.

She added that India’s economic growth continues to be the shining exception and will remain so in the years ahead.

"India’s inflation continues to be low, stable and moving towards the 4 per cent target. Core inflation (non-food, non- fuel) currently is 3.1 per cent. Steps are being taken to ensure supplies of perishable goods reach market adequately.

Reacting to the budget, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "The Budget 2024–25 reiterates Narendra Modi Ji's unwavering commitment to driving economic growth by bolstering India's entrepreneurial power and ease of doing business. It also provides relief to taxpayers by simplifying the tax assessment rules.”

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya termed the budget very progressive and the most youth-centric budget the country has ever seen.