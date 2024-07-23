Hello User
Business News/ Budget / Budget 2024 Key Announcements

Budget 2024 Key Announcements

1 min read . 12:47 PM IST
Livemint

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman displays a red pouch carrying the Budget documents after she arrived at the Parliament to present the Union Budget 2024-25, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 23, 2024. Finance MoS Pankaj Chaudhary and Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran are also seen. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)(PTI07_23_2024_000107B)

Budget 2024 Live Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman is announcing the Modi 3.0 govt's Budget. She makes history as the first finance minister to present 7 consecutive Budget speeches, surpassing former Prime Minister Morarji Desai's record of 6 consecutive budgets as finance minister between 1959-64.

1

Standard Deduction for salaried individuals hiked

 

2

Five schemes to focus on 4.1 crore youth over 5 years with a central outlay of 2 lakh crore

3

Comprehensive internship scheme for one crore youth in top companies over five years

4

Employment-linked incentives, including one month's wage support for first-time employees

5

Women-specific skilling programs and increased workforce participation

6

Special attention to MSMEs and manufacturing sector

7

Credit guarantee scheme and term loans for machinery purchase

8

SIDBI to open 24 new branches to serve MSME clusters

9

Financial support for higher education loans up to 10 lakhs in domestic institutions

10

2.66 lakh crore provision for rural development

11

Initiative to introduce 1 crore farmers to natural farming over 2 years

12

Rental housing in PPP mode for industrial workers

13

New airports, medical facilities, and sports infrastructure for Bihar

14

Focus on job creation and boosting consumption, potentially benefiting consumer goods, real estate, and auto sectors

15

Over 3 lakh crore allocated for schemes benefiting women and girls

16

Extension of PMGKAY (Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana) for five years, benefiting over 80 crore people

17

Revision in personal income tax slabs. Details here

 
