Budget 2024 Key Announcements

Budget 2024 Live Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman is announcing the Modi 3.0 govt's Budget. She makes history as the first finance minister to present 7 consecutive Budget speeches, surpassing former Prime Minister Morarji Desai's record of 6 consecutive budgets as finance minister between 1959-64.
Five schemes to focus on 4.1 crore youth over 5 years with a central outlay of ₹2 lakh crore
Comprehensive internship scheme for one crore youth in top companies over five years
Employment-linked incentives, including one month's wage support for first-time employees
Women-specific skilling programs and increased workforce participation
Special attention to MSMEs and manufacturing sector
Credit guarantee scheme and term loans for machinery purchase
SIDBI to open 24 new branches to serve MSME clusters
Financial support for higher education loans up to ₹10 lakhs in domestic institutions
₹2.66 lakh crore provision for rural development
Initiative to introduce 1 crore farmers to natural farming over 2 years
Rental housing in PPP mode for industrial workers
New airports, medical facilities, and sports infrastructure for Bihar
Focus on job creation and boosting consumption, potentially benefiting consumer goods, real estate, and auto sectors
Over ₹3 lakh crore allocated for schemes benefiting women and girls
Extension of PMGKAY (Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana) for five years, benefiting over 80 crore people