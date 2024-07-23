Budget 2024: Loan up to ₹10 lakh announced for higher education in domestic institutions

In Budget 2024, Nirmala Sitharaman announced to give e-vouchers for loans up to Rs. 10 lakh for higher education in domestic institutions to be given directly to one lakh students each year for annual interest subvention of 3 per cent of loan amount.

Vimal Chander Joshi
Published23 Jul 2024, 11:49 AM IST
Ms Sitharaman in Budget 2024 announced that model skill loan scheme will be revised to facilitate loans up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.5 lakh with a guarantee from a government-promoted fund
Ms Sitharaman in Budget 2024 announced that model skill loan scheme will be revised to facilitate loans up to ₹7.5 lakh with a guarantee from a government-promoted fund

Union Finance and Corporate Affairs minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Budget 2024 proposed revision of Model Skill Loan Scheme to help 25,000 students every year. She announced to give e-vouchers for loans up to Rs. 10 lakh for higher education in domestic institutions to be given directly to one lakh students each year for annual interest subvention of 3 per cent of loan amount.

The minister also mentioned that there will be special focus on women and students where the government will give a lot of emphasis on setting up of working women's hostels and creches in collaboration with industry.

The minister announced that the model skill loan scheme will be revised to facilitate loans up to 7.5 lakh with a guarantee from a government-promoted fund. This scheme is likely to help 25,000 students every year.

Also Read | ‘ ₹3 lakh crore schemes, hostels’: Nirmala Sitharaman’s big push for women

Besides education, FM made these announcements so far for the agriculture and allied sectors.

Other announcements:

1 Provision of 1.52 lakh crore for the agriculture and allied sectors.

2 10,000 bio research centres will be established.

3 Next two years, 1 crore farmers will be initiated into natural farming supported by branding and certification.

4 Vegetable production and supply chain, large clusters to be developed closer to consumption centres.

5 Financial support for shrimp breeding centres to be provided, export to be facilitated through NABARD.

6 Kisan Credit Cards to be launched in 5 states.

7 To release 109 varieties of 32 crops.

8 Will help Natural Farmers with verification and branding.

9 To ensure self-sufficiency in pulses and oilseeds seeds 6 crore farmers and their land will be brought into the farmer and land registry. 

 

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Jul 2024, 11:49 AM IST
HomeBudgetBudget 2024: Loan up to ₹10 lakh announced for higher education in domestic institutions

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    311.05
    11:55 AM | 23 JUL 2024
    -1.55 (-0.5%)

    Tata Steel

    159.25
    11:55 AM | 23 JUL 2024
    -1.1 (-0.69%)

    Federal Bank

    197.95
    11:55 AM | 23 JUL 2024
    5 (2.59%)

    Vedanta

    430.05
    11:55 AM | 23 JUL 2024
    -18.8 (-4.19%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Borosil Renewables

    519.35
    11:45 AM | 23 JUL 2024
    40.45 (8.45%)

    Easy Trip Planners

    42.46
    11:45 AM | 23 JUL 2024
    2.41 (6.02%)

    NCC

    333.35
    11:45 AM | 23 JUL 2024
    16.85 (5.32%)

    Suzlon Energy

    57.78
    11:45 AM | 23 JUL 2024
    2.71 (4.92%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,195.00-315.00
      Chennai
      75,122.00-535.00
      Delhi
      75,048.00-169.00
      Kolkata
      75,561.00417.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Budget

      More From Popular in Budget
      Calculate Tax
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue