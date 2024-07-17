Budget 2024: Five interventions we need to speed up formal and non-farm jobs
Summary
- The budget must ignore unhelpful, dated and self-serving notions curiously peddled by offshore economists
- The next budget must pray to the one god of productive non-farm jobs
India’s economic transformation of the last decade is impressive, earned and unfinished. As we await the next Union budget, we must resist incomplete explanations for recent election results by picking faulty paths like greatly expanding spending from last year’s ₹45 trillion (if fiscal deficits could make countries rich, then no country would be poor), reversing the shift from revenue spending to capital expenditure (improving productivity requires allocating even more than last year’s high of ₹10 trillion), or crowding out defence and police spending (about ₹8 trillion) with welfarism. The next budget should pray to the one god of formal non-farm jobs with five non-fiscal interventions that will raise the productivity of formal, non-farm employers.