One labour code: It is impossible for employers to comply with all of India’s labour laws without violating some of them. Given the delay in implementing previously drafted multiple labour codes, the budget must announce their consolidation into a single labour code for implementation before the next budget for all 97 industries notified under the central list. Some state governments may resist implementation immediately, but many are independently competing in reforms that recognize job preservation is not a form of job creation. The budget announcing a single labour code will be a powerful signal of our policy intent to protect employees while creating more formal employers. Informality is the slavery of the 21st century, and most Indian employer informality is a child of regulatory cholesterol in labour laws.