Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Union Budget for the financial year 2024-25. While the budget largely featured sop for BJP ally TDP and JD(U) ruled Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, it was interesting to see what the BJP-led NDA had to offer for poll bound states Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Jammu and Kashmir.

The Mahayuti alliance, comprising Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, BJP, and Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), aims to maintain its grip on power in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

However, a perceived neglect in the Union Budget 2024-25 towards Maharashtra could potentially bolster the electoral prospects of the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) coalition. Led by Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar's NCP, and the Congress, the MVA hopes to capitalize on any discontent among voters arising from the budgetary allocations.

"After denying a special status to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, they have given them funds. Maharashtra continues to be ignored by the Centre. It has become a state where you keep taking in money from." Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi jibbed at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government.

Jharkhand Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned Jharkhand once in her speech as a part of holistic developmental project in the Eastern India. Jharkhand is ruled by INDIA bloc party Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), led by chief minister Hemant Soren.

“The states in the Eastern part of the country are rich in endowments and have strong cultural traditions. We will formulate a plan, Purvodaya, for the all-round development of the eastern region of the country covering Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. This will cover human resource development, infrastructure, and generation of economic opportunities to make the region an engine to attain Viksit Bharat." FM Sitharaman said.

Jammu and Kashmir Ahead of the upcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory has been allocated ₹42,277 crore in the Union Budget. Currently under direct central government control, the funding aims to support infrastructure projects, welfare programs, and economic initiatives crucial for the socio-economic growth of Jammu and Kashmir as it prepares for electoral processes.

Haryana Like Maharashtra, poll bound BJP-ruled Haryana was also ignored from the Union Budget 2024-25.

Sops to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh The Union Budget 2024-25 has prominently prioritized allocations towards Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, reflecting strategic coalition dynamics of BJP-led NDA.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), led by Chandrababu Naidu and contributing 16 MPs, and the Janata Dal (United) under Nitish Kumar, with 12 MPs, are influential within the 293-MP NDA coalition governing at the Centre.

Sitharaman spoke of financial aid to Bihar, "We will support the development of an industrial nod at Gaya in Bihar. It will catalyse the development of the eastern region. We will also support the development of road connectivity projects- Patna -Purnea expressway, Buxar- Bhagalpur highway, Bodhgaya- Rajgir-Vaishali- Darbhanga and an additional two-lane bridge over river Ganga in Buxar for ₹26,000 crores."

Efforts have been made to fulfil the commitments in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, the FM says. "Recognising the state's need for capital, we will facilitate special financial support through multilateral agencies. In the current FY, ₹15,000 crore will be arranged with additional amounts in future years. ₹15,000 crore allocated for development of Amravati as AP's capital.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

