Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman to make history today. Check the list of FMs who presented most number of budgets

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to make history by presenting her seventh consecutive budget on July 23. The finance minister will surpass the record of Morarji Desai who presented six budgets consecutively. Morarji Desai served as the finance minister from 1959 to 1963 and 1967 to 1969. Desai holds the record of presenting the most number of budgets. He has presented ten budgets in total.

Under Nirmala Sitharaman tenure as finance minister, the government introduced various changes. In the budget presented in 2023-24, the government changed tax slabs under the new tax regime. The income tax slab was changed to ₹7 lakh to ₹5 lakh to ease the burden on the middle class.

Also Read | Income Tax Budget 2024 LIVE: Standard deduction for salaried class may rise

In terms of GST collection, the combined monthly collection of taxes in April was at a record high of ₹2.1 lakh crore, an annual growth of 12.4%. The ministry of corporate affairs gave relief to businesses by decriminalising various procedural and technical violations of the Companies Act in 2019 and 2020.

Sitharaman’s tenure tried to bring efficiency through the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), introduced faceless income tax assessment, brought in the system of file and forget and centralised registration for companies. The finance minister tried to boost the economy during the pandemic, with several stimulus packages and policy reforms.

Sitharaman also holds the record for the longest budget speech presented on February 1, 2020, lasting two hours and 40 minutes. She had to cut her speech short with two pages still remaining to be read out.

Also Read | Budget 2024 Live Updates: High expectations from FM for income tax relief

Morarji Desai holds the record of presenting most budget speeches since Independence. He has presented ten budget speeches in total and six consecutively. Desai presented ten budgets as finance minister under Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Lal Bahadur Shastri. Desai's first budget presentation was on February 28, 1959.

P Chidambaram presented nine budgets from 1996 to 1998, 2004 to 2008 and 2013 to 2014. Chidambaram served as finance minister under P V Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh governments.

Also Read | Share Market Budget 2024 Live : Markets ready for Budget 2024 announcements

After Chidambaram, Pranab Mukherjee presented the most number of budgets. Mukherjee has presented eight budgets from 1982 to 1984 and 2009 to 2012.

Yashwant Sinha has presented seven budgets as the finance minister. Yashwant Sinha got the Finance portfolio in the first ever BJP-led Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government.