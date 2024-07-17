Budget
Losses have been cut, and it’s time to reprivatize India’s public sector banks
Viral V. Acharya 6 min read 17 Jul 2024, 02:22 PM IST
Summary
- Changes in ownership and style of management at public sector banks will entail some risks, but these can be managed. RBI has shown itself over the past decade to be swift in recognizing banking fragility and adept at addressing it
Reprivatizing public sector banks (PSBs) never seems to be on the table in India. I contend that it should be at this point of time.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less