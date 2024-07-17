Fourthly, even as the government has improved its tax collections, welfarism has grown popular in its modus operandi. It has expanded on infrastructure spending in parallel. The country’s fiscal deficit therefore continues to remain high and is funded and rolled over in the bond markets. Reprivatizing PSBs below controlling stakes would not only unleash their repressed growth, it would also raise substantial divestment proceeds, stabilize government finances further and be seen as another step forward in upgrading the country’s sovereign credit rating. Indeed, privatizing other parts of the financial sector, such as insurance and power-sector finance, should also be considered as steps in unison.