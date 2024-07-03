Budget 2024: Real estate sector wishlist — from single-window approval for construction to tax benefits
Budget 2024: Here are a range of expectations from real-estate stake holders from the upcoming budget. Expectations range from granting 'industry status' to the housing sector, extension of corporate tax benefits, surcharges withdrawal and much more.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget for 2024-25 in the third week of July, outlining anticipated government receipts and expenditures across various sectors.