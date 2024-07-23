Budget 2024: ‘ ₹3 lakh crore schemes, hostels’, Nirmala Sitharaman’s big push for women

The Union Budget 2024-25 will provide schemes worth ₹3 lakh crore benefitting women and girls, announced Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, July 23. To promote women participation in the workforce, Nirmala Sitharaman said the Central government will be sitting up working women hostels.

"The government will set up working women hostels to promote women participation in workforce," the finance minister announced.

Presenting the Union Budget 2024, Nirmala Sitharaman also announced three schemes for ‘Employment Linked Incentives’ - Prime Minister’s Package for employment and skilling. The first scheme ‘A’ is for the ‘first timers’, scheme ‘B’ is for ‘job creation in manufacturing’ and scheme ‘C’ is to ‘support the employers.’

Scheme A: First Timers

Scheme B: Job Creation in manufacturing

Scheme C: Support to employers

Presenting the Budget in the Lok Sabha following the BJP win in the general elections 2024, Nirmala Sitharaman also announced ₹1.48 lakh crore for education, employment and skilling in the country.