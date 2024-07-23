Budget 2024: ‘ ₹3 lakh crore schemes, hostels’, Nirmala Sitharaman’s big push for women

  • Budget 2024: To promote women participation in the workforce, Nirmala Sitharaman said the Central government will be sitting up working women hostels.

Livemint
Updated23 Jul 2024, 11:47 AM IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget 2024
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget 2024(PTI)

The Union Budget 2024-25 will provide schemes worth 3 lakh crore benefitting women and girls, announced Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, July 23. To promote women participation in the workforce, Nirmala Sitharaman said the Central government will be sitting up working women hostels.

“The government will set up working women hostels to promote women participation in workforce,” the finance minister announced. Check Union Budget 2024 LIVE Updates here

Presenting the Union Budget 2024, Nirmala Sitharaman also announced three schemes for ‘Employment Linked Incentives’ - Prime Minister’s Package for employment and skilling. The first scheme ‘A’ is for the ‘first timers’, scheme ‘B’ is for ‘job creation in manufacturing’ and scheme ‘C’ is to ‘support the employers.’

Scheme A: First Timers

Scheme B: Job Creation in manufacturing

Scheme C: Support to employers

Presenting the Budget in the Lok Sabha following the BJP win in the general elections 2024, Nirmala Sitharaman also announced 1.48 lakh crore for education, employment and skilling in the country.

She said the Budget 2024 focuses on employment, skilling, MSMEs and the middle class. “As mentioned in interim-budget, we need to focus on poor, women, youth and farmers,” Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Jul 2024, 11:47 AM IST
Budget 2024: ' ₹3 lakh crore schemes, hostels', Nirmala Sitharaman's big push for women

