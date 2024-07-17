Simpler migration policies can solve the depopulation conundrum
Summary
- India’s demographic transition will necessitate newfound migration patterns, both internally and outside. Policymakers and communities will need to deal with it open-heartedly to be able to make the best use of resources at hand.
The year 2024 marks an important demographic milestone in the world, as the absolute size of the working age (20-64) population of the relatively rich countries (the 38-country OECD, or Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, club) begins to shrink. In the next 25 years, projections are that it will fall by tens of millions, from its current level of around 800 million people. Correspondingly, the share of the aged (65-plus) in those countries is set to grow from 18% to 27% by 2050. How do these factoids on external demographic transitions concern India’s development journey over the next 25 years?