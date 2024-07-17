If the delimitation exercise after 2026 is indeed carried forward, the South will be penalized in the Lok Sabha for better demographic performance (Lok Sabha seats are currently allotted as per the 1971 Census population figures, with a freeze on an updation until the first Census after 2026). But by 2050, the picture could indeed change if substantial population transfers take place through migration. That is, delimitation exercises in the later part of the 21st century would reward those states which absorb more migrants, as it did in the US over the course of the 20th century. For instance, California increased its seat share in the House of Representatives from 11 out of 435 in 1910 to 53 out of 435 in 2010, essentially on account of migration. If the next delimitation in India is kicked down the road, as it has in the past, it could well be the case that in 2050, the reorganization of the Lok Sabha does not look very drastic as migration flows of 2025-2050 cancel out to some extent natural growth effects of the past 50 years.