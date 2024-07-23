Budget: ₹1,000 cr space fund a multi-year outlay, to be managed professionally
Summary
- As details remain to be announced, industry stakeholders said the space fund could have a multiplier effect as it would help assure international investors of the Centre’s role as an anchor customer and stakeholder in space ventures.
New Delhi: The ₹1,000 crore ($120 million) venture capital fund for the space sector in India proposed in the budget will be a multi-year outlay and will be managed by a professional, Pawan Kumar Goenka, chairman of the Indian National Space Promotions and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe), told Mint.