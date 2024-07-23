Budget 2024: FM heightens standard deduction to ₹75,000 under the new regime; deduction under old regime remains same

  • Budget 2024: Taxpayers under the new tax regime stand to gain from increased standard deduction limit to 75,000.

23 Jul 2024
While presenting, Budget 2024, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced increase in standard deduction by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000.
(PTI)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced an increase in the standard deduction for salaried employees by 25,000 in the new tax regime while presenting Budget 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, July 23. The standard deduction has been increased to 75,000. It will apply to those who opt for the new tax regime.  

“For those opting for the new tax regime, the standard deduction for salaried employees to be increased from 50,000 to 75,000,” Nirmala Sitharaman announced. It was anticipated that the Finance Minister would increase the standard deduction to 1 lakh in the new tax regime.

However, the deduction will stay unchanged at 50,000 under the old tax regime. According to Nirmala Sitharaman, for family pensioners, the deduction will increase from 15,000 to 25,000 under the new regime.

The revised slabs are as follows:

  • Up to 3,00,000: Nil
  • From 3,00,001 to 7,00,000: 5%
  • From 7,00,001 to 10,00,000: 10%
  • From 10,00,001 to 12,00,000: 15%
  • From 12,00,001 to 15,00,000: 20%
  • Above 15,00,000: 30%

As a result, Nirmala Sitharaman stated that those choosing the new regime would save 17,500. Additionally, the Finance Minister unveiled plans for a thorough overhaul of the Income Tax Act of 1961 to enhance readability, reduce uncertainty, and minimize the potential for litigation.

Nirmala Sitharaman pledged to streamline the tax system for individual income taxpayers, aligning with previous efforts. She reaffirmed the government's commitment to simplifying tax regulations and structures, noting that over two-thirds of personal taxpayers had opted for the new tax regime in the fiscal year 2023-24.

 

 

 

 

