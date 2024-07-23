Budget 2024: FM heightens standard deduction to ₹75,000 under the new regime; deduction under old regime remains same

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced an increase in the standard deduction for salaried employees by ₹25,000 in the new tax regime while presenting Budget 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, July 23. The standard deduction has been increased to ₹75,000. It will apply to those who opt for the new tax regime.

“For those opting for the new tax regime, the standard deduction for salaried employees to be increased from ₹50,000 to ₹75,000,” Nirmala Sitharaman announced. It was anticipated that the Finance Minister would increase the standard deduction to ₹1 lakh in the new tax regime.

However, the deduction will stay unchanged at ₹50,000 under the old tax regime. According to Nirmala Sitharaman, for family pensioners, the deduction will increase from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 under the new regime.

The revised slabs are as follows:

Up to 3,00,000: Nil

From 3,00,001 to 7,00,000: 5%

From 7,00,001 to 10,00,000: 10%

From 10,00,001 to 12,00,000: 15%

From 12,00,001 to 15,00,000: 20%

Above 15,00,000: 30% As a result, Nirmala Sitharaman stated that those choosing the new regime would save ₹17,500. Additionally, the Finance Minister unveiled plans for a thorough overhaul of the Income Tax Act of 1961 to enhance readability, reduce uncertainty, and minimize the potential for litigation.