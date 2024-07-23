Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Budget / Budget 2024: FM heightens standard deduction to 75,000 under the new regime; deduction under old regime remains same

Budget 2024: FM heightens standard deduction to ₹75,000 under the new regime; deduction under old regime remains same

Livemint

  • Budget 2024: Taxpayers under the new tax regime stand to gain from increased standard deduction limit to 75,000.

While presenting, Budget 2024, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced increase in standard deduction by 25,000.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced an increase in the standard deduction for salaried employees by 25,000 in the new tax regime while presenting Budget 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, July 23. The standard deduction has been increased to 75,000. It will apply to those who opt for the new tax regime.

“For those opting for the new tax regime, the standard deduction for salaried employees to be increased from 50,000 to 75,000," Nirmala Sitharaman announced. It was anticipated that the Finance Minister would increase the standard deduction to 1 lakh in the new tax regime.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

However, the deduction will stay unchanged at 50,000 under the old tax regime. According to Nirmala Sitharaman, for family pensioners, the deduction will increase from 15,000 to 25,000 under the new regime.

The revised slabs are as follows:

  • Up to 3,00,000: Nil
  • From 3,00,001 to 7,00,000: 5%
  • From 7,00,001 to 10,00,000: 10%
  • From 10,00,001 to 12,00,000: 15%
  • From 12,00,001 to 15,00,000: 20%
  • Above 15,00,000: 30%
As a result, Nirmala Sitharaman stated that those choosing the new regime would save 17,500. Additionally, the Finance Minister unveiled plans for a thorough overhaul of the Income Tax Act of 1961 to enhance readability, reduce uncertainty, and minimize the potential for litigation.

Nirmala Sitharaman pledged to streamline the tax system for individual income taxpayers, aligning with previous efforts. She reaffirmed the government's commitment to simplifying tax regulations and structures, noting that over two-thirds of personal taxpayers had opted for the new tax regime in the fiscal year 2023-24.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Budget News , Business News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.