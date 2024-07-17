Budget 2024 | Amitabh Kant: A place on the global technology map
Summary
- India has the skills and population to leverage AI’s benefits, and policies should be crafted to ensure that no section of society is left behind
Throughout history, technological advancements have repeatedly disrupted the labour market. The printing press, mechanized looms and the World Wide Web each brought about a transition that heralded turning points in human achievement. Now, as we stand on the brink of an artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, we face another profound shift in the workforce. The Indian economy is experiencing a once-in-a-generation opportunity with the ongoing AI revolution. AI is set to contribute a substantial $967 billion to India's economy by 2035 and usher in a new era of innovation and growth.