It’s a strong foundation of primary education that will take India forward
Summary
- NEP 2020 points out that building basic foundational literacy and numeracy for primary school children are essential and urgent national priorities. As citizens, it is up to all of us to ensure that policy becomes practice
As India embarks on its transformative journey towards Viksit Bharat by 2047, it is time for the government to urgently focus its energies on primary education—one of the key pillars that determines a nation’s development. After two long years of pandemic-related school closures, we have finally gained enough ground after the losses of the covid years. The time is ripe now for us to look forward to a full and productive year of schooling and learning.