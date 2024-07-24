Explore

Budget 2024: Strong revenue growth to help lower FY25 fiscal deficit to 4.9%

Rhik Kundu , Anshika Kayastha , Gireesh Chandra Prasad 3 min read 24 Jul 2024, 07:44 AM IST
Following the announcement of the revised fiscal deficit, government bond yields initially fell but later pared some gains as the reduction in market borrowing was less than anticipated. (AFP)
Following the announcement of the revised fiscal deficit, government bond yields initially fell but later pared some gains as the reduction in market borrowing was less than anticipated. (AFP)

Summary

  • The fiscal deficit projected for this financial year is 16.13 trillion, compared with 16.85 trillion in the interim budget, as the finance minister sought to send a strong signal to the market and rating agencies about the government’s commitment to fiscal prudence.

New Delhi: A near 15% expected growth in revenue receipts and a more sedate rise in spending helped finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman lower the fiscal deficit estimate for the current financial year to 4.9% of gross domestic product (GDP) from 5.1% projected in the interim budget.

In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit projected for this financial year is 16.13 trillion, compared with 16.85 trillion in the interim budget, as the finance minister sought to send a strong signal to the market and rating agencies about the government’s commitment to fiscal prudence.

The gap between receipts and spending will partly be financed by market borrowing of 11.63 trillion, compared with 11.75 trillion projected in the interim budget. In the financial year ended in March, the government had raised 11.75 trillion from the market.

Following the announcement of the revised fiscal deficit, government bond yields initially fell but later pared some gains as the reduction in market borrowing was less than anticipated.

Also Read: Eight points to note from the Union Budget

Net tax receipts are projected to grow 11% over a year to 25.8 trillion, just a tad above nominal GDP growth of 10.5%. The government’s total receipts, excluding borrowings, are estimated at 32.07 trillion.

What really helped revenue receipts grow 14.7% to 31.29 trillion was the higher-than-expected dividend from the Reserve Bank of India. In May, the bank cut a dividend cheque of 2.11 trillion, up 141% compared to FY23. Thus, overall non-tax revenue is projected at 5.4 trillion, a 35% growth over a year ago. This is also higher than the 3.9 trillion estimated in February’s interim budget.

The RBI dividend was split equally between fiscal consolidation and higher spending, finance secretary T.V. Somanathan said in a briefing.

Also Read: A budget indicative of a government in drift

The government’s total expenditure, however, grew only 8.5% from a year ago to 48.21 trillion. The finance minister held firm to her capital expenditure spending of 11.11 trillion. Revenue spending growth was slated to be lower at 6.6%.

This was made possible by cuts because subsidies are expected to be maintained at the level projected in the interim budget, which were lower than levels of actual spending in FY24. The fertilizer subsidy saw a 13% reduction in the FY25 budget at 1.64 trillion compared with the amount spent in FY24. Food and petroleum subsidies also saw minor reductions from FY24 levels as was projected in the interim budget.

Also Read: Here’s how much income tax you will pay now if you earn 5 lakh

What next? The government plans to reach a fiscal deficit target of 4.5% or less by FY26, thus maintaining its proposed fiscal glide path.

“The fiscal consolidation path announced by me in 2021 has served our economy very well, and we aim to reach a deficit below 4.5% next year," Sitharaman said. “From FY27 onwards, our endeavour will be to keep the fiscal deficit each year such that the Central Government debt will be on a declining path as a percentage of GDP."

The benchmark 10-year bond yield dropped to an intraday low of 6.9260%, the lowest since April 2022, before recovering to 6.9687%. This compared with 6.9588% prior to the budget presentation and 6.9633% at Monday’s close.

India’s government bonds have garnered significant attention this financial year due to their inclusion in JPMorgan’s Emerging Market Debt Index, effective July 2024. Foreign portfolio investors are estimated to have purchased Indian bonds worth $8 billion net so far in 2024.

Sachchidanand Shukla, group chief economist at Larsen & Toubro Ltd said, “Subsidy allocation has been retained at the level set in the interim budget in view of the softening trend in global commodity prices, which is a fair assumption. There is still room for some surprises on the upside as far as revenue collections are concerned."

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue