Budget 2024: Strong revenue growth to help lower FY25 fiscal deficit to 4.9%
Summary
- The fiscal deficit projected for this financial year is ₹16.13 trillion, compared with ₹16.85 trillion in the interim budget, as the finance minister sought to send a strong signal to the market and rating agencies about the government’s commitment to fiscal prudence.
New Delhi: A near 15% expected growth in revenue receipts and a more sedate rise in spending helped finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman lower the fiscal deficit estimate for the current financial year to 4.9% of gross domestic product (GDP) from 5.1% projected in the interim budget.