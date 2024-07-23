Budget 2024: These five pieces you can’t miss

Mint brings you five curated pieces on the Budget. Read them before diving into Nirmala Sitharaman's budget presentation for fiscal year 2025.

Samosas, tea and a stormy night discussion on how the Budget affects the economy

Vivek Kaul presents a hypothetical late-night conversation between a mid-level engineer and his PhD-pursuing wife during a stormy night. Over samosas and tea, they explore India's tax system, revealing that while few pay personal income tax, everyone contributes through indirect taxes. This engaging dialogue sheds light on the broader economic impact of taxation, clarifying often-misunderstood fiscal policies. Dive into this discussion to understand how taxes affect every aspect of daily life.

Budget: The election outcome and voter concerns can offer Sitharaman some clues

Rajrishi Singhal discusses the potential impact of the recent Lok Sabha election results on the Union Budget. With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) losing significant ground, key considerations may include the resurgence of state-specific voting patterns, the need for increased fiscal support for states, and addressing employment concerns through labour-intensive industries. Additionally, the government’s approach to capital expenditure and private sector investment will be pivotal. Explore these factors that could shape Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget for FY25.

Data explainer: Why the Union budget can do only so much

The team at howindialives.com delves into the intricacies of the Union budget, emphasizing the financial constraints faced by the central government. Despite outlining ambitious plans, the government's limited surplus funds restrict its ability to make significant fiscal changes. With 61% of revenue derived from taxes and substantial portions already earmarked for essential expenses, the budget's impact remains constrained. Explore how these financial dynamics shape policy decisions and what to expect from Nirmala Sitharaman's budget presentation for FY25.

Budget 2024: The four challenges that could form the backdrop for the Govt's moves

The howindialives.com team explores the implications of the surprising electoral outcome that has made this budget crucial for the ruling BJP. Despite boasting successes in job creation, welfare programmes, and economic growth, the BJP's unexpected losses highlight the need for a comprehensive economic revival.

Income tax cuts in Budget: A half-hearted recipe to fix India’s consumption woes