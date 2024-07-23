Budget 2024: Why Nirmala Sitharaman waived import duty on critical minerals
Summary
- Critical minerals are used to build products from solar panels to semiconductors, and wind turbines to advanced batteries for storage and transportation.
Critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, tin, graphite, tungsten and even copper are the bedrock of the global economy of the future. India made a bold move on Tuesday to waive import duties for a clutch of these minerals and reduce duties on a couple of others.