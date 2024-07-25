Budget 2024: With greater incentives rolled out, would it be beneficial for taxpayers to embrace new tax regime?

Salaried employees may be able to save up to 17,500 a year on income tax as a result of recent changes to the new tax regime, according to changes made to the Union Budget. For salaried employees, the annual standard deduction has been raised from 50,000 to 75,000.

Abeer Ray
Published25 Jul 2024, 11:22 AM IST
The Union budget 2024 is scheduled to be presented on July 23 by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The real estate industry seeks tax relief, REIT reforms, and infrastructure spending boost in Union Budget 2024-25. (HT Photo)
The Union budget 2024 is scheduled to be presented on July 23 by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The real estate industry seeks tax relief, REIT reforms, and infrastructure spending boost in Union Budget 2024-25. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

On July 23, 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024-25 in the Parliament, announcing modifications to direct taxes. One notable highlight of the Union Budget 2024-25 is the 50% rise in the standard deduction, now up to 75,000.

This is a beneficial move for salaried taxpayers, particularly those choosing the new tax regime, as it lowers their taxable income and increases disposable income. This stands in stark contrast to the previous standard deduction, which was capped at just 50,000.

Also Read | Old vs New Income Tax Regime: Which will turn out to be beneficial for whom?

Crucially, the budget unveiled revisions to the tax brackets under the new income tax system, to enhance disposable income for salaried individuals. This initiative is expected to foster increased spending and stimulate economic growth. Here’s a summary of the updated tax brackets for FY 2024-25 (AY 2025-26):

  • Income up to 3 lakhs: Exempt from tax (no change)
  • 3 lakhs to 7 lakhs: 5% tax rate (increased threshold from 5 lakh)
  • 7 lakhs to 10 lakhs: 10% tax rate
  • 10 lakhs to 12 lakhs: 15% tax rate
  • 12 lakhs to 15 lakhs: 20% tax rate
  • Above 15 lakhs: 30% tax rate

These adjustments will result in many individuals moving into a lower tax bracket, allowing them to retain more of their earnings. This extra income can be allocated towards spending, saving, or investments, all of which bolster the economy.

Also Read | Budget 2024 has laudable goals but misses a few tricks

Salaried taxpayers benefit from the increased standard deduction, especially those who opt for the new tax structure. Moreover, there is a proposal to increase the family pension deduction for pensioners from 15,000 to 25,000. It raises their disposable income by reducing their taxable income.

Would it be beneficial to switch to the new tax regime to increase savings?

Whether switching to the new tax regime to increase savings is advantageous depends on your specific situation. The advantages of embracing the new tax regime include:

  • Increased standard deduction: The new regime provides a substantially higher standard deduction (Rs. 75,000), whereas the old regime remains unchanged at Rs. 50,000. This effectively lowers your taxable income.
  • Updated tax brackets: The recent budget raised the threshold for the 5% tax bracket to 7 lakhs. This change has the potential to reduce your tax obligation if you belong to this bracket.
  • Streamlined tax filing: The new regime simplifies the tax filing process by eliminating the requirement to claim various deductions and exemptions.

Also Read | Budget 2024 Expectations Live: Salaried Class expects higher standard deductions

Selecting the new tax system does, however, come with some disadvantages. If you choose to go with it, you forfeit many deductions that were available under the previous system, including the House Rent Allowance (HRA), travel expenses, Section 80D medical insurance premiums, and others. 

Your taxable income may be significantly reduced by these deductions, particularly if you have large out-of-pocket expenses in these areas. Additionally, individuals in higher tax brackets may find that the benefit of the increased standard deduction has a lesser impact.

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Jul 2024, 11:22 AM IST
HomeBudgetBudget 2024: With greater incentives rolled out, would it be beneficial for taxpayers to embrace new tax regime?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    300.70
    11:23 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    0.55 (0.18%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    323.30
    11:23 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    8.3 (2.63%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    142.05
    11:23 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    5.3 (3.88%)

    Tata Steel

    158.25
    11:23 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    -2.05 (-1.28%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Oil India

    583.10
    11:16 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    40.15 (7.39%)

    Fortis Healthcare

    508.85
    11:16 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    27.05 (5.61%)

    Tata Motors DVR

    740.30
    11:16 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    38.8 (5.53%)

    Vaibhav Global

    336.00
    11:14 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    16.65 (5.21%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,295.00-117.00
      Chennai
      70,534.00-182.00
      Delhi
      70,672.00-44.00
      Kolkata
      70,672.00-44.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.03
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Budget

      More From Popular in Budget
      Calculate Tax
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue