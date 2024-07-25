Budget 2024: With greater incentives rolled out, would it be beneficial for taxpayers to embrace new tax regime?

On July 23, 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024-25 in the Parliament, announcing modifications to direct taxes. One notable highlight of the Union Budget 2024-25 is the 50% rise in the standard deduction, now up to ₹75,000.
This is a beneficial move for salaried taxpayers, particularly those choosing the new tax regime, as it lowers their taxable income and increases disposable income. This stands in stark contrast to the previous standard deduction, which was capped at just ₹50,000.
Crucially, the budget unveiled revisions to the tax brackets under the new income tax system, to enhance disposable income for salaried individuals. This initiative is expected to foster increased spending and stimulate economic growth. Here’s a summary of the updated tax brackets for FY 2024-25 (AY 2025-26):
These adjustments will result in many individuals moving into a lower tax bracket, allowing them to retain more of their earnings. This extra income can be allocated towards spending, saving, or investments, all of which bolster the economy.
Salaried taxpayers benefit from the increased standard deduction, especially those who opt for the new tax structure. Moreover, there is a proposal to increase the family pension deduction for pensioners from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000. It raises their disposable income by reducing their taxable income.
Whether switching to the new tax regime to increase savings is advantageous depends on your specific situation. The advantages of embracing the new tax regime include:
Selecting the new tax system does, however, come with some disadvantages. If you choose to go with it, you forfeit many deductions that were available under the previous system, including the House Rent Allowance (HRA), travel expenses, Section 80D medical insurance premiums, and others.
Your taxable income may be significantly reduced by these deductions, particularly if you have large out-of-pocket expenses in these areas. Additionally, individuals in higher tax brackets may find that the benefit of the increased standard deduction has a lesser impact.
