Budget 2025: Lenders seek support to mobilise retail deposits, boost consumption
SummaryWhile Indian banks have improved capital adequacy and asset quality, deposit growth remains a challenge. Experts suggest incentives for retail deposits and a focus on consumption to boost liquidity, alongside a push for financial sector growth to align with the Viksit Bharat vision.
India’s banks are in a strong position on the back of adequate capitalisation, healthy asset quality, steady demand for credit and inroads into digitalisation. All public sector banks, barring a couple, improved their capital adequacy ratios in FY24 from levels in FY22.