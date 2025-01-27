Budget 2025: Lenders seek support to mobilise retail deposits, boost consumption

Viksit Bharat vision

Others said the financial services sector needs to grow much bigger. The outlook is bright, but the sector will have to grow 20 times to support the vision of Viksit Bharat, the government’s plan to make India a developed nation by 2047, the centenary of its independence, Himanish Chaudhuri, partner and financial service leader at Deloitte, said in a note earlier this month.