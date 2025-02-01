In 6 charts: Budget report card on defence, exports revival, Olympic dreams

Exports revival

With Donald Trump returning as the US President, the whole world is sitting on the edge with his tariff threats. India is particularly vulnerable: the share of its exports in GDP has struggled to reach even 15% in recent years, and the US is one of its main trade partners. At the same time, the expenditure by the department of commerce on central sector schemes has been lacklustre despite having set the goal of ₹1 trillion in goods exports by 2030.