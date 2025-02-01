Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Budget / In 6 charts: Budget report card on defence, exports revival, Olympic dreams

In 6 charts: Budget report card on defence, exports revival, Olympic dreams

Team Plain Facts

  • A four-part data series on how the Budget performed on 15 key concerns the country faces.

India has the world’s fourth-largest military spending.
Gift this article

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2025-26 on Saturday. The Budget presents a chance for the government to show its intent on some of the burning issues of our times. In this four-part series, we use charts to illustrate how the Budget performed on 15 key concerns.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2025-26 on Saturday. The Budget presents a chance for the government to show its intent on some of the burning issues of our times. In this four-part series, we use charts to illustrate how the Budget performed on 15 key concerns.

Part 3 looks at defence spending, trade, and India's Olympics dreams. Each topic has a pair of charts—one presenting the context the Budget faced, and the other showing what Sitharaman delivered.

Part 3 looks at defence spending, trade, and India's Olympics dreams. Each topic has a pair of charts—one presenting the context the Budget faced, and the other showing what Sitharaman delivered.

Also read:

In 10 charts: Budget 2025 report card on railways, roads, education and health

In 6 charts: Budget report card on climate, agri, and price volatility

In 6 charts: Budget report card on income tax, F&O risks, and tourism revival

Defence priorities

India has the world’s fourth-largest military spending, and the defence ministry is one of the top ministries in terms of budget allocations. However, despite the increase in allocation each year, the defence budget has contracted significantly, declining from 2.8% of GDP in 2009-10 to close to 2%. Geopolitical tensions shimmering all over the world, India’s hostile relations with China and Pakistan, and a change of regime in Bangladesh call for more focus on defence funding.

Exports revival

With Donald Trump returning as the US President, the whole world is sitting on the edge with his tariff threats. India is particularly vulnerable: the share of its exports in GDP has struggled to reach even 15% in recent years, and the US is one of its main trade partners. At the same time, the expenditure by the department of commerce on central sector schemes has been lacklustre despite having set the goal of 1 trillion in goods exports by 2030.

Also read | In 10 charts: Budget 2025 report card on railways, roads, education and health

Olympics dreams

India is eyeing a massive opportunity to host the Olympics in 2036, with the country formally sending a letter of intent last year. To successfully host the Olympics in a decade's time, India needs to boost its infrastructure and the performance of sportspersons rapidly. India currently has very little Olympic-standard playfields, mostly concentrated in four states. Moreover, the spending under Khelo India, aimed at promoting sports at the grassroots, has been underwhelming.

Also read | In 8 charts: Budget report card on climate, agri, and price volatility

Catch all the Budget News , Business News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.