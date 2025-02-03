Budget 2025: Not all LED TV makers are thrilled about duty exemption on open cell parts
Summary
- A section of manufacturers sees the budget announcement as a big boost, but others say the relief will only benefit specific companies like China's TCL and India's Dixon
New Delhi: The exemption of import duties on components required for making open cells—a key part of LED televisions—has divided India’s nearly-$10-billion TV industry. A section of manufacturers sees the budget announcement as a big boost, but others say the relief will only benefit specific companies, not the entire sector.