Manish Sharma, chairman, Panasonic Life Solutions India & SA, which works with Dixon for its TV business, expects the duty relief to benefit the industry in the long run. “In order to backward integrate, the logical steps are to lower the duty on bill of material items in the first step. Once the assembly happens in scale then a potential duty increase enables the manufacturing of those components in the country," he said. “This will require investment for certain operations which will let these components assemble."