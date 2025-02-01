Budget
Budget 2025: Mechanism to review financial regulations paves way for responsive policies, experts say
SummaryThis initiative aims to streamline policies, foster growth, and enhance stability within India’s financial sector, incorporating expert insights and public consultations in the regulatory process.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said a mechanism would be set up under the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) to evaluate the impact of financial regulations and subsidiary instructions.
