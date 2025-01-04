Budget 2025 preview — Part 1: Fiscal deficit, FDI, disinvestment, energy issues
Summary
- Some of the biggest questions facing India's budget-making, presented in charts.
Foreign investment: The cracks beneath India's $28-billion FDI inflows
Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into India—investments by foreign entities in domestic businesses—hold the potential to transform the economy. They act as a catalyst for enhancing competitiveness and channel much-needed capital into underinvested sectors, such as semiconductors, where domestic companies have been hesitant to venture.