Budget 2025 preview — Part 1: Fiscal deficit, FDI, disinvestment, energy issues

In the power-generation space, renewables will increasingly become more competitive, accelerating India’s transition from coal. As of now, only a fraction of the potential capacity in renewables has come up. Even that capacity is not firing fully. Solar, for instance, accounted for 20% of India’s total power capacity but only 7% of supply, as of March 2024. A bridging of those two numbers needs to happen to reduce the footprint of fossil fuels.