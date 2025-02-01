Budget 2025: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has explained how taxpayers will be able to save ₹ 2.6 lakh under the new tax regime.

Budget 2025: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced new tax slab rates under the new tax regime during her Budget 2025 speech, which will benefit taxpayers across the board.

Till now, a rebate under section 8&A is offered for taxpayers earning up to ₹7 lakh. But now, a higher tax rebate will be offered for those earning between ₹7 lakh and ₹12 lakh, as a result of which – those earning up to ₹12 lakh will not have to pay any income tax now, she explained.

During a press briefing after the Budget 2025 speech, Sitharaman said that not only those earning ₹12 lakh will not have to pay any tax, but there will be ₹2.6 lakh more in the pockets of the people who are earning ₹24 lakh. A rebate is being given for the tax that they have to pay, she said.

While explaining the tax saving, she said that on an income of ₹8 lakh, taxpayers will have an additional ₹30,000 in their pockets because of the new slab rates.

For those earning ₹12 lakh, there will be a tax saving of up to ₹80,000. And for those earning up to ₹24 lakh, currently, taxpayers have to pay ₹4.1 lakh but the new rates will help them save ₹1.1 lakh.

Income (Rs) Tax saving (Rs) 8 lakh 30,000 12 lakh 80,000 24 lakh 1,10,000

"We have put a substantial amount of money in the pokcets of people who deserve to get that," she said during the presser.

During the Budget speech also, she gave a few illustrations to make her point.

A tax payer in the new tax regime with an income of ₹12 lakh will get a benefit of ₹80,000 in tax. A person having income of ₹18 lakh will get a benefit of ₹70,000 in tax which is 30 per cent of tax payable as per existing rates.

Income Saving (Rs) 12 lakh 80,000 18 lakh 70,000 25 lakh 1,10,000 Total savings 2,60,000

Additionally, a person who has an income of ₹25 lakh stands to get a benefit of ₹1,10,000 which is 25 per cent of his tax payable as per existing rates.