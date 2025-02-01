Hello User
Business News/ Budget / Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman explains how taxpayers will save up to 2.6 lakh under new tax rates

Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman explains how taxpayers will save up to ₹2.6 lakh under new tax rates

Vimal Chander Joshi

Budget 2025: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has explained how taxpayers will be able to save 2.6 lakh under the new tax regime.

Budget 2025: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced new income tax slabs

Budget 2025: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced new tax slab rates under the new tax regime during her Budget 2025 speech, which will benefit taxpayers across the board.

Till now, a rebate under section 8&A is offered for taxpayers earning up to 7 lakh. But now, a higher tax rebate will be offered for those earning between 7 lakh and 12 lakh, as a result of which – those earning up to 12 lakh will not have to pay any income tax now, she explained.

During a press briefing after the Budget 2025 speech, Sitharaman said that not only those earning 12 lakh will not have to pay any tax, but there will be 2.6 lakh more in the pockets of the people who are earning 24 lakh. A rebate is being given for the tax that they have to pay, she said.

While explaining the tax saving, she said that on an income of 8 lakh, taxpayers will have an additional 30,000 in their pockets because of the new slab rates.

For those earning 12 lakh, there will be a tax saving of up to 80,000. And for those earning up to 24 lakh, currently, taxpayers have to pay 4.1 lakh but the new rates will help them save 1.1 lakh.

Income (Rs) Tax saving (Rs)
8 lakh 30,000
12 lakh 80,000
24 lakh 1,10,000

“We have put a substantial amount of money in the pokcets of people who deserve to get that," she said during the presser.

During the Budget speech also, she gave a few illustrations to make her point.

A tax payer in the new tax regime with an income of 12 lakh will get a benefit of 80,000 in tax. A person having income of 18 lakh will get a benefit of 70,000 in tax which is 30 per cent of tax payable as per existing rates.

Income                           Saving (Rs)
12 lakh 80,000
18 lakh 70,000
25 lakh1,10,000
Total savings2,60,000

Additionally, a person who has an income of 25 lakh stands to get a benefit of 1,10,000 which is 25 per cent of his tax payable as per existing rates.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vimal Chander Joshi

Vimal writes on personal finance, blockchain and occasionally on overseas education. He can be reached at vimal.joshi@htmedialabs.com
