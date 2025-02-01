In the Union Budget 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a major allocation of ₹1.5 lakh crore for 50 years interest free loans to the state governments for boosting capital expenditure and development of infrastructure across the country.

Objective of the interest free loans This initiative is primarily aimed at motivating states to invest in vital infrastructure projects for the improvement of public services as well as for taking the economy forward. With this, The central government aims to empower states to make substantial capital expenditures without the immediate cost of interest payments by offering long term, interest free loans.

Also Read | Union Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman announces AI centre of excellence in education

Emphasis on PPP projects and Second Asset Monetisation Plan Based on the achievements of the previous years, the Modi government has resolutely put infrastructure-led growth as the priority by pushing PPP projects and asset monetisation. Nirmala Sitharaman has also stated that each of the infrastructure focused ministries will launch a structured three year pipeline of PPP projects, thereby ensuring a systematic approach to development and investment.

The government has also initiated the Second Asset Monetisation Plan for 2025-30 with an aim of raising ₹10 lakh crore. This initiative will generate funds which will be reinvested in new infrastructure projects, thus establishing a sustainable flow of development and economic growth.

Jal Jeevan Mission During the Union Budget 2025 presentation, the finance minister also announced an allocation of ₹500 crore for setting up a Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence for education. In addition, the budgetary allocation for Jal Jeevan Mission is being increased, so that it reaches out to 100% of the population. The FM also mentioned that incentives will be provided for reforms in the urban sector in areas of governance, urban land management and planning.