Budget
Budget 2025: Who benefits and who doesn’t
Soumya Gupta 7 min read 01 Feb 2025, 04:14 PM IST
Summary
- Here is a look at the Budget 2025, unpacking key takeaways, tax relief for the middle class, who benefits and who doesn’t
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Mint brings you a special edition of Budget 2025, containing key takeaways, how it impacts various sectors, who benefits and who doesn’t, what’s costlier and what’s cheaper, and the big Budget numbers you should know.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less