Budget 2025: Who benefits and who doesn’t

For the youth

The Budget will enhance capacity in the five new IITs set up after 2014 to educate 6,500 more students and add 10,000 seats in medical colleges and hospitals in the next year. It will also set up five new National Centres of Excellence, roll out a multisectoral program focused on rural youth, and start skill-development programs in the tourism industry. 1 crore gig workers will be registered under the e-Shram portal and receive government health insurance.