Budget 2025 lands softly—markets hesitate as capex slows
Ananya Roy 6 min read 01 Feb 2025, 09:04 PM IST
- The Union Budget 2025-26 balances short-term demand boosts with long-term growth incentives. But fragmented support for traditional sectors and slowing government capex raise execution concerns.
The first full budget of Modi 3.0 government’s arrived at a precarious time. India, the world’s fastest-growing major economy, is now grappling with a seven-quarter-low GDP growth rate in Q2 FY25.
